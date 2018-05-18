WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to three years of probation for a crash that killed a 72-year-old Wichita man.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Cody McFarlane was sentenced Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the July 2017 collision that killed 72-year-old James McDaniel and injured McDaniel’s 16-year-old grandson.
Court records say McFarlane was speeding at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone when his truck sped through an intersection in the northern part of the city and struck McDaniel’s vehicle. McDaniel died less than an hour later at a hospital.
If he violates the terms of his probation, McFarlane could be forced to serve a prison sentence of three years and four months.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com