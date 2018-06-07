LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to prison for causing a high-speed chase in a Lawrence residential neighborhood that resulted in injuries to two people.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a judge sentenced 45-year-old Justin Crawford on Wednesday to nearly 3.5 years in prison, with credit for 10 months already served. The Topeka man will also serve two years’ probation and pay more than $5,800 in restitution to a crime victim compensation fund.

Crawford pleaded no contest to felony aggravated battery for seriously injuring two women in the car he hit Sept. 7, 2012. Prosecutors say he had been driving at high speeds after being given pain medication from several hospitals earlier that day.

Crawford’s attorney says he accepts responsibility for the crash and injuries.

