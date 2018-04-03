SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Kansas man.
The Salina Journal reports that 39-year-old Leobardo Velasquez was sentenced Monday in the death of 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas. The judge also ordered him to pay about $365 in trial preparation costs, $193 in court costs and an $800 Kansas Bureau of Investigation lab fee.
Velasquez must also register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.
Police found Lopez-Vargas dead in the back seat of his vehicle on Sept. 10.
A probable cause affidavit says the Solomon man was stabbed about 100 times. The affidavit says that DNA evidence and shoe prints connect the crime to Velasquez.
___
Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com