WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man’s bid to adopt his own grandchildren has new life.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 62-year-old David Rose Sr. was told in January that the children, ages, 6, 5 and 1, would be adopted by their foster family. Rose believed the decision was because he is a single black man while the foster family is a white, suburban married couple.

But it appears that the state is reversing itself after inquiries from the Eagle. Rose received a call from St. Francis Community Services, which contracts with the state for foster and adoption services, saying he would be allowed to have his grandkids after all.

A new hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The children were taken away from their parents because of drug use.

