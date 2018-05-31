WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is charged with murder in the death of a woman who was the mother of his son.
KAKE-TV reports 32-year-old Bradley Aue is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree reckless murder in the May 24 death of Sierra Craft-McGee in Wellington.
A criminal complaint alleges Aue hit Craft-McGee several times and pushed her into a window, severing an artery and causing cuts throughout her body. He also allegedly didn’t obtain timely medical attention for the victim.
Police said officers found Craft-McGee unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead after medical interventions were unsuccessful.
A small child in the home was taken into protective custody.
___
Information from: KAKE-TV.