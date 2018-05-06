HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man is being held on $3 million bond in a case involving sexual abuse of a child.
The St. Joseph News-Press reports 27-year-old Roy Tidwell III, of Sabetha, was charged Friday with rape, aggravated internet trading in child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said the victim was 3 when the abuse allegedly occurred between July and December 2017 in Hiawatha.
Hill said the FBI, state and local authorities investigated the case.
If convicted, Tidwell could face a sentence of life in prison.
Tidwell remains jailed in Brown County and is awaiting a first appearance.
