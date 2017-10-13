TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker is pushing for new procedures for responding when children in foster care go missing.

Foster care contractors revealed this week that more than 70 foster children are currently missing in Kansas. The report was in response to question about the August disappearance of three sisters from a Tonganoxie foster home.

Officials say the number amounts to about 1 percent of the state’s foster children, a rate in line with the national average.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly said Thursday there needs to be a system similar to an Amber Alert that would prompt an immediate search.

Foster care officials say they file monthly reports with the Department for Children and Families on missing foster children. Kelly says that’s not enough.

