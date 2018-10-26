WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking a court order to open an additional voting site in Dodge City after the election office sent new registrants a notice with the wrong location for its lone polling site.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Kansas seeks a temporary restraining order on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens and voter Alejandro Rangel-Lopez.

Ford County Clerk Deborah Cox did not return a call for comment.

Cox recently moved the polling site from the Civic Center to a facility located outside city limits because of construction.

The lawsuit asks the court to order Cox to also reopen the original polling site to avoid confusion since many registrants received notices directing them to vote there in November.