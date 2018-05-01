TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are including a debated anti-abortion clause in a bill to expand health coverage through telemedicine.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the House and Senate have both passed the bill despite concerns over a clause saying the law will be nullified if a court ever strikes down a passage forbidding abortions via telemedicine.

Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka opposed the bill. She says the potential for the law to later be dismantled puts all of telemedicine at risk.

But Republican Rep. Dan Hawkins says the bill “wasn’t going anywhere” without the clause.

Kansas already uses telemedicine, but the measure provides structure and rules. The guidance is expected to expand telemedicine, improving access to health care in underserved communities.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Jeff Colyer for consideration.

___

