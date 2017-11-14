TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An interim legislative committee in Kansas is struggling to agree on where funding should come from to extend the life of the state’s water resources.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the joint Special Committee on Natural Resources decided Monday not to recommend raising any fees to pay for projects that would prevent sedimentation in reservoirs or address blue-green algae.

The committee instead said the Legislature should fully fund its obligation to put $6 million of state general fund money into the water plan, along with $2 million of lottery proceeds.

Kansas’ State Water Plan Fund receives money from the general fund, lottery proceeds and a wide assortment of fees charged to different classes of water users.

Lawrence Republican Rep. Tom Sloan says he’s disappointed by the committee’s decision.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com