TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state court judge is considering whether to block Kansas from enforcing a ban on telemedicine abortions that are to start in January.

With telemedicine abortions, women in rural areas are allowed to get abortion pills without an in-office consultation in a city clinic.

On Friday, Judge Franklin Theis will hear an abortion rights group’s request to stop the law.

The Center for Reproductive Rights contends the ban violates the state constitution by treating women seeking abortions differently from other telemedicine patients. The group says the law places an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

The center sued on behalf of Trust Women Wichita, which operates a clinic that this year began to offer abortions through telemedicine so that women in rural areas would not have to come to Wichita.