Swattings can cause serious disruption and property damage, but usually no bloodshed. The lethal end to the shooting in Kansas, which claimed the life of Andrew Finch, a 28-year-old father of two, creates a new legal quandary.

When the police surrounded a house in Wichita, Kansas, late Thursday, they expected to find a gunman who told a 911 dispatcher that he was holding his mother and brother at gunpoint after shooting his father in the head.

But no crime had been committed at that house, and the man who would be fatally shot by an officer moments later was not the person who had called. The suspected caller, who was arrested on Friday and has a history of making false police reports, was actually about 1,300 miles away, in Los Angeles.

Both the Wichita police and the man in the house were pawns in a hoax called “swatting,” in which people report made-up crimes in hopes of creating a spectacle and getting a SWAT team deployed. And Thursday’s iteration of the ruse, which is thought to have been the first to end in a fatality, raised the thorny question of who, ultimately, bears responsibility for an innocent man’s death in a prank gone horribly wrong.

“This is a national trend,” said Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department last week. “We’re not the only community dealing with this type of incident.”

Swattings can cause serious disruption and property damage, but usually no bloodshed. There are tragic exceptions: a police chief who was shot and wounded by a homeowner in Oklahoma, a man seriously injured by rubber bullets in Maryland. But the lethal end to the shooting in Kansas, which claimed the life of Andrew Finch, a 28-year-old father of two, creates a new legal quandary without easy answers.

The man arrested in connection with the Wichita case, Tyler R. Barriss, 25, was a known swatter. He was sentenced to two years in a California jail for phoning in false bomb threats in 2015 to the ABC Studios in Glendale, prompting an evacuation and a search with police dogs. He was released from jail in August, after serving another sentence for violating a protection order.

Finch’s mother, Lisa Finch, said Sunday that both the officer who fired the shot and the swatter who lied to police should be charged with murder for her son’s death.

“I think the whole city government should be held accountable,” Lisa Finch said. “Don’t they do training for SWAT incidences?”

Lisa Finch said her son, who worked at a fast-food restaurant, had been using his phone in the living room Thursday evening when he heard noises outside and went to investigate.

“He was looking to protect this place,” Lisa Finch said. “He took such good care of family.”

But Andrew Finch didn’t know Wichita police officers were staking out the home, thinking there was a hostage situation underway. Body-camera footage released by the department shows Andrew Finch appearing in the doorway, officers yelling commands from a distance and, moments later, the pop of a single gunshot fired by a seven-year veteran of the Wichita police force.

“My son would have not opened the door had he known there were cops out there,” Lisa Finch said. “Not one time did they announce themselves. Not one time.”

Livingston said Andrew Finch, who was unarmed and apparently not the intended target of the online prank, did not immediately comply with officers’ commands and moved his hands to his waistline, leading one officer to fear he had drawn a weapon.

State and local authorities are investigating the shooting, but police officers are seldom charged for on-duty shootings.

The law allows police to use deadly force when an officer reasonably believes, given the information at the time he pulls the trigger, that his life or someone else’s life is in imminent danger. The Wichita officers had been told, wrongly, that they were encountering an armed hostage-taker who had already killed one person and was threatening to burn the house down.

“Nine-one-one is based on the premise of believing the caller: When you call for help, you’re going to get help,” Livingston said. The prank call, he added, “only heightened the awareness of the officers and, we think, led to this deadly encounter.”

It remained unclear Sunday what charges Barriss, who was being held without bail in California, might face for his alleged role in the incident. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department listed his charge level as a felony, but spokesmen for the Wichita and Los Angeles police departments declined to detail the charges against him.

As Barriss spent the weekend awaiting extradition proceedings in California, a process that could take days or weeks, a digital trail of what led to the deadly encounter Thursday began to crystallize.

Several video game players and online news outlets posted screenshots and tweets that they said showed an argument about a petty wager over an online round of the game “Call of Duty.” The screenshots suggested that one person threatened to orchestrate the swatting of an opposing player, and that the opposing gamer egged him on and sent a random address in Wichita that he falsely claimed was his own.

Soon thereafter, a distraught-sounding man called the security desk at Wichita City Hall and gave that address — the Finch family home — to report the fake hostage situation, according to an audio recording of the 911 call released by the police department.