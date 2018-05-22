WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, who is a plastic surgeon, plans to treat at least half a dozen patients at a free weekend clinic in Wichita.
The Wichita Eagle reports Colyer will provide service to at least six patients June 2 at the Mayflower Clinic in Wichita.
Volunteer physicians and nurses donate their time at the clinic, which treated 611 patients last year.
Abdul Arf, a member of the clinic’s board, says Colyer offered to help with the clinic last year after speaking at a health fair at a Wichita church. Arf says it’s an honor to have a sitting governor attend the clinic and he hopes Colyer’s visit will inspire other doctors to volunteer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
Colyer has frequently traveled overseas in the past to provide volunteer medical care.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com