WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, who is a plastic surgeon, plans to treat at least half a dozen patients at a free weekend clinic in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports Colyer will provide service to at least six patients June 2 at the Mayflower Clinic in Wichita.

Volunteer physicians and nurses donate their time at the clinic, which treated 611 patients last year.

Abdul Arf, a member of the clinic’s board, says Colyer offered to help with the clinic last year after speaking at a health fair at a Wichita church. Arf says it’s an honor to have a sitting governor attend the clinic and he hopes Colyer’s visit will inspire other doctors to volunteer.

Colyer has frequently traveled overseas in the past to provide volunteer medical care.

