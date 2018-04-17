TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed an education funding bill despite a multi-million dollar flaw in the bill’s language.

Because of an accounting error, the bill calls for a $454 million spending increase, which is $80 million less than intended.

The bill is aimed at addressing a state Supreme Court’s ruling that funding for schools is inadequate. A lawyer for the school districts that sued the state said the bill doesn’t do enough to address that problem.

During Tuesday’s signing at a Topeka High School, Colyer spoke in support of the bill but called on lawmakers to fix the error when they reconvene April 26.