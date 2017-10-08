WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new statue outside the Kansas state capitol will pay tribute to a frontier doctor from Dodge City who was an early leader in public health efforts.
The Wichita Eagle reports the statue will bring attention to Samuel Crumbine’s work at the beginning of the 20th century.
Crumbine started a don’t spit on the sidewalk campaign to help limit the spread of tuberculosis, and he served as Kansas’ first public health officer.
The Kansas Health Institute will dedicate the statue next month at its office building near the capitol.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com