WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new statue outside the Kansas state capitol will pay tribute to a frontier doctor from Dodge City who was an early leader in public health efforts.

The Wichita Eagle reports the statue will bring attention to Samuel Crumbine’s work at the beginning of the 20th century.

Crumbine started a don’t spit on the sidewalk campaign to help limit the spread of tuberculosis, and he served as Kansas’ first public health officer.

The Kansas Health Institute will dedicate the statue next month at its office building near the capitol.

