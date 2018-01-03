WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas firefighter has died from injuries suffered in a fall.
KSNT-TV reports that the Wamego Fire Department says John Randle died Tuesday. The department said in a news release that he was flown Monday to a Topeka hospital after falling while responding to a structure fire and putting out the blaze.
The release says he was “returning a fire apparatus to service” when he was injured but offered no other details.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- If the Seahawks are able to have a successful offseason, there’s plenty of optimism for 2018
Information from: KSNT-TV.