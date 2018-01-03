WAMEGO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas firefighter has died from injuries suffered in a fall.

KSNT-TV reports that the Wamego Fire Department says John Randle died Tuesday. The department said in a news release that he was flown Monday to a Topeka hospital after falling while responding to a structure fire and putting out the blaze.

The release says he was “returning a fire apparatus to service” when he was injured but offered no other details.

