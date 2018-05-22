TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state inspection has found 11 alleged violations of regulations at a Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died in 2016.

The Kansas Department of Labor made an audit of the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City public Tuesday, a day after issuing a notice to the park. The inspection was last week.

The audit said safety signs in some park areas were not adequate, records were not available for review and some operating and training manuals were not complete.

The audit said one ride’s parts weren’t replaced as the manufacturer recommended.

The department issued a warning that the issues must be addressed.

A spokeswoman said Schlitterbahn would issue a statement about the audit.

The boy who died nearly two years ago was decapitated while riding a now-closed giant waterslide.