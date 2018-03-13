OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Four siblings in the Kansas foster care system have all been adopted by the same family.

The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County District Court Judge Kathleen Sloan made the adoptions official on Monday for 17-year-old Alisia, 16-year-old Bradley, 15-year-old Cody and 11-year-old Emma.

Eric and Phyllis Watson received their licenses in August 2015 to become foster parents with the potential to adopt. Adoption agency KVC Kansas called the Watsons the next day with their first case: four siblings looking for a home where they could stay together.

Officials say the children likely would have been split into separate foster homes had the Watsons not taken them in.

Sloan calls the adoptions “the best hearing that any judge gets to have in the United States.”

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com