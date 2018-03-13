OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Four siblings in the Kansas foster care system have all been adopted by the same family.
The Kansas City Star reports that Johnson County District Court Judge Kathleen Sloan made the adoptions official on Monday for 17-year-old Alisia, 16-year-old Bradley, 15-year-old Cody and 11-year-old Emma.
Eric and Phyllis Watson received their licenses in August 2015 to become foster parents with the potential to adopt. Adoption agency KVC Kansas called the Watsons the next day with their first case: four siblings looking for a home where they could stay together.
Officials say the children likely would have been split into separate foster homes had the Watsons not taken them in.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump replaces Tillerson with Pompeo in dramatic shakeup VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
Sloan calls the adoptions “the best hearing that any judge gets to have in the United States.”
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com