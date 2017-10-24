Share story

By
The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a drag racer from Kansas has died following a crash at a California track.

The Kern County coroner’s office says Brett Henry struck a wall during a race Saturday at Auto Club Famoso Raceway north of Bakersfield. KBAK-TV reports the 50-year-old died the next day at a hospital.

The coroner’s office hasn’t yet determined the cause of death.

The National Hot Rod Association released a statement extending condolences to Henry’s family.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The racing media outlet Dragzine reports Henry, of Wichita, was driving as part of the NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion when the crash took place.

___

Information from: The Bakersfield Californian, http://www.bakersfield.com

The Associated Press