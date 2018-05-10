LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district is accused in a lawsuit of assigning a high-school student to the homeroom of a teacher who’d been disciplined for making sexually inappropriate comments about her.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suit was filed Tuesday in federal court against the Lansing School District. The suit said the teacher made a series of sexually charged statements beginning in September, including joking that the student was likely to get pregnant that school year. The suit says the teacher was placed on paid suspension two days before holiday break.

The suit says the district hasn’t properly vetted other claims of sexual harassment and continues to entrust the teacher with the supervision of minor female students. The district didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

