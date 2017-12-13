TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The new leader at the Kansas Department for Children and Families has promised a thorough review of the state’s foster care system.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel was hired on Dec. 1 to lead the agency.

Meier-Hummel met on Tuesday with a legislative task force studying weaknesses in the state’s foster care system. The meeting touched on several issues, including how to better prevent deaths of children in contact with the agency.

Task force members say the agency needs to improve how it tracks children who’ve left their assigned foster homes without permission. The agency has said it’s searching for nearly 80 children considered absent without leave.

Meier-Hummel says the agency has “really great staff attending to this need.” She also emphasized improving public transparency and says she’ll review internal and contracting operations.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com