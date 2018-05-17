LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is planning to help charity by dropping down a 7-story building this summer.

Self will rappel down the 888 Lofts building in Lawrence on Aug. 25 to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence.

Self said in a news release Wednesday that he has never done anything comparable to rappelling. He says he hopes his participation will generate interest.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the only requirement to join in is that participants must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds.

Self and his wife, Cindy, have been longtime supporters of the Boys & Girls Club. Coach Self says he has seen many players who were involved — and sometimes saved — by the work of the group.

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com