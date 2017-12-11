KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say four people are in custody after a carjacking led to one of the suspects being shot by Kansas City police.

Authorities say a carjacking in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday led to a police chase that ended when the car stopped in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, near City Hall.

Police spokeswoman Stacy Graves says the four suspects were known to be armed. They fled from the car into a nearby parking garage and three suspects were arrested.

Graves says the fourth suspect inside the garage disregarded commands from officers and shots were fired.

The suspect was taken to a Kansas City hospital and was in stable condition Monday afternoon.

No police officers were injured.