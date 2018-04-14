KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One man has died and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the southeastern part of Kansas City.
Police say the shooting was reported around noon Saturday. Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was found in a parked car with critical injuries and did not survive.
The other man left the car to seek help and was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say three people were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been reported.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Ohio teen makes frantic 911 calls as he is crushed to death in minivan
- Billionaire seeks to split California into 3 states
- Trump cries "slime ball" after former FBI director slams him
- Trump pardons Scooter Libby, says he was 'treated unfairly'
Police had not released the victims’ names by late Saturday afternoon.