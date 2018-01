KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a homicide at a Kansas City park.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday that Davonte D. Gordon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action and was sentenced to prison.

He was charged in the September 2015 shooting death of 20-year-old Kameron Gay at Peace Park in midtown Kansas City.