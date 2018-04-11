KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri police say a man has been charged with four felonies after he allegedly led officers on a dangerous chase through rush-hour traffic in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old Ryan Lilly was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault, tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting a lawful stop and property damage.

Police allege that Lilly drove into oncoming traffic Monday, struck a minivan and drove at a high speed in reverse before crashing into a tree. They say Lilly also rammed an officer’s vehicle, causing him minor injuries.

Charging documents allege Lilly was driving a stolen truck. Lilly allegedly told police that he had also stolen a motorcycle that was in the back of the vehicle.

According to the documents, a woman identified as Lilly’s girlfriend was also in the vehicle.

___

