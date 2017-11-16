KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County prosecutors say a homeless Kansas City man stabbed his victim with a screwdriver for more than 7 minutes before taking his wallet.

Forty-year-old Sonny Scott was arrested with a blood-covered screwdriver Tuesday after the attack on a 51-year-old man at a car wash. Prosecutors say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas City Star reports police used surveillance video from the car wash and a nearby convenience store, which showed the 7-minute attack and the assailant going through the victim’s pockets and removing his billfold.

A witness who arrived at the car wash, prompting Scott to leave. The witness told police he knew the assailant and had told him to stay off the property in the past.

Online court records don’t that Scott has an attorney.

___

