KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Avila University in Kansas City university is warning students about someone attempting to secretly record a woman inside a residence hall shower.

The Kansas City Star reports that Darby Gough, an Avila official, detailed how officials planned to add security in the dorms in an email sent Thursday to students. Gough wrote that additional cameras will be installed in Ridgway and Carondelet halls and campus safety officers will make additional rounds.

Steps are also being taken to better secure the women’s shower rooms, and surveillance footage is being analyzed.

The announcement came after campus safety officials told students last week in an email that someone had attempted to record a woman inside the Ridgeway Hall showers. And an email in December warned of someone trespassing in the same dorm.

