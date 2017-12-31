KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Animal shelters in the Kansas City area are offering discounts on adoptions because the cold weather has them crowded with dogs and cats that need a home.
The Kansas City Star reports that the KC Pet Project is caring for more than 500 animals because of the recent frigid temperatures.
So all dogs are being offered for $35 and cats are being offered for $15 at the main shelter in Kansas City, Missouri.
The shelter’s marketing director Tori Fugate says there’s a huge need for families to adopt pets to free up space at the shelters.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- Deaths among King County's homeless reach new high amid growing crisis
- The Huskies have come a long way under Chris Petersen, but the final step is proving tough | Larry Stone
- Penn State runs over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl to put a disappointing end on Huskies’ season
- No playoffs, no 10th victory, no nothing as Blair Walsh misses FG for Seahawks
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com