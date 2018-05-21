PRESCOTT, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old boy died Sunday when a motorized mini-bike he was riding was hit by a pickup truck.
The crash occurred Sunday afternoon about seven miles west of Prescott in Linn County in east-central Kansas.
The patrol says the truck hit the mini-bike from behind and then ran over the vehicle.
The rider of the mini-bike, Kayden Blaes Samyn, of Mount City, died at the scene. He was wearing a safety restraint and a helmet.
The driver of the truck was not injured.