WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a police chase ended with a crash that toppled a power pole.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the two-vehicle crash also left more than 1,500 Westar customers without power Thursday morning and closed an intersection because power lines had fallen. Westar expects to restore power to the area by midmorning.

No other details were immediately released.