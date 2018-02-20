TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Plans for Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer to sign a proclamation on the importance of being prepared for severe weather were canceled — because of severe weather.

Colyer planned to sign the Severe Weather Awareness Week proclamation on Tuesday but the event was canceled after freezing rain and ice hit Topeka.

The weather caused several accidents, minor power disruptions, business closings and the cancellation of school and other events in northeast Kansas.

The special weather week is scheduled for March 5-9, during which emergency management officials will publicize ways for Kansans to be ready for bad weather.