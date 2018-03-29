TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A measure that would require a Kansas agency to release information regarding child abuse deaths will now go to the state Senate.

The Kansas City Star reports that the House unanimously approved the bill on Thursday. The bill would require the Kansas Department for Children and Families to share information after a child dies of abuse or neglect. Information includes a summary of previous reports to the agency and any department-recommended services provided.

Department Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel has worked with lawmakers to create the bill after taking over the agency in December.

The House vote comes after several high-profile child deaths in recent years. Some lawmakers and child advocates say the state needs to share more information about these cases to protect other children and improve the system.

