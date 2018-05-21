TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving to lay off dozens of Revenue Department employees after entering into no-bid contracts with a company faulted for the 2013 botched rollout of the federal health care website.

The Wichita Eagle reports that more than 50 employees will lose their jobs as the agency transitions IT services to CGI Technologies. CGI helped develop healthcare.gov, a website marked by technical problems and poor performance.

The Revenue Department signed at least two contracts in 2017 and 2018 with CGI. The contracts are expected to cost more than $100 million over the next decade.

House Majority Leader Don Hineman says lawmakers didn’t know about the contracts until the layoffs were publicized.

Department spokeswoman Rachel Whitten says the laid off employees can apply for jobs with CGI.

