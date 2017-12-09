HONOLULU (AP) — A private school system in Hawaii has issued an apology to the victims of Robert Browne who was accused of sexually abusing students for decades.

Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong says in the letter posted Friday that the school and the community were not prepared for the “horrific revelation” that students were “secretly abused and physically and emotionally traumatized” by Browne.

Wong says he apologizes on behalf of the school to the victims and their “families who suffered alongside them.”

Browne was a psychiatric consultant who treated hundreds of Kamehameha students from the late 1950s into the early 1980s.

Lawsuits were filed against the school, St. Francis Medical Center and Browne’s estate by 34 men, claiming negligence and other charges for not protecting them from abuse.