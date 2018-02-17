HONOLULU (AP) — A private school system in Honolulu has agreed to pay $80 million to the victims of a doctor who was accused of sexually abusing students and others treated by him for decades.

Kamehameha Schools has reached the tentative agreement with 32 plaintiffs. It has also agreed to create new safeguards and methods to report abuse.

Robert Browne, who was the chief of Psychiatry at St. Francis Hospital, worked as a consultant and treated hundreds of Kamehameha students from the late 1950s into the early 1980s. Browne died in 1991.

Dozens of victims later reported being subjected to weekly sexual abuse and had criticized the school’s handling of it.

School CEO Jack Wong issued an apology to the victims in December, saying not enough was done after the abuse was reported.