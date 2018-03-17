KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A 35-year-old Kalispell man has been given a three-year deferred sentence after pleading no contest to creating Craigslist ads to harass women who rejected his romantic advances.

In three instances, Mathew Cullen Bartlett posted ads with the women’s contact information, images of the women and nude images purported to be the women.

The Flathead Beacon reports the women told investigators they received numerous aggressive and sexually suggestive text messages and phone calls from men who saw the ads.

Prosecutors say Bartlett also created a fake Facebook account to harass the women.

District Judge Amy Eddy sentenced Bartlett Thursday on a felony charge and two misdemeanors.

Attorney Peter Leander said his client had been abusing prescription pain medication at the time and is ashamed of his actions.

