Former CIA director John Brennan’s tweet proved popular with critics of President Donald Trump, even if not everyone totally understood it.

Friday was a productive vocabulary day in the United States of America.

The learning began in the morning, when former CIA director John Brennan tweeted at President Donald Trump: “Your kakistocracy is collapsing after its lamentable journey.”

The insult was part of a raging feud between Trump and various members of the intelligence community, some of whom suspect the president’s inner circle of committing federal crimes, and many of whom Trump says are out to destroy him.

Brennan’s tweet proved popular with Trump’s critics, even if not everyone totally understood it.

What, wondered actor/director Zach Braff and many others, was a “kakistocracy?”

Kleptocracy means a government by thieves, and autocracy means government by one person. Both of those terms have been used liberally by Trump’s critics in the past year or so, but kakistocracy … was that like a government of cack, as in dung?

Kind of.

Searches for kakistocracy surged to the top of the website of Merriam-Webster, perhaps the hippest of the major dictionaries, which recently made “dumpster fire” an official English word.

So Merriam-Webster wrote a short explainer. Kakistos is Greek for “worse,” so kakistocracy means government by the worst people.

The plural is kakistocracies, the dictionary added, in case the world one day ends up with two of them.

Merriam-Webster traced the word’s first known use to a run-on sentence in a British political sermon from 1644, which is too amazing to excerpt, so pay attention:

“We need not make any scruple of praying against such,” the speaker Paul Gosnold told British Parliament, “against those Sanctimonious Incendiaries, who have fetched fire from heaven to set their Country in combustion, have pretended Religion to raise and maintain a most wicked rebellion, against those Neros, who have ripped up the womb of the mother that bare them, and wounded the breasts that gave them suck, against those cannibals who feed upon the flesh and are drunk with the blood of their own brethren, against those Catilines who seek their private ends in the public disturbance, and have set the kingdom on fire to roast their own eggs, against those tempests of the State, those restless spirits who can no longer live, then be stickling and meddling, who are stung with a perpetual itch of changing and innovating, transforming our old hierarchy into a new Presbytery, and this again into a newer Independency; and our well-tempered Monarchy into a mad kind of Kakistocracy.”

Gosnold went on, but we don’t have to.

The context of his speech is unclear.

Anyway, Brennan wasn’t the first person to use the word after old Gosnold. Paul Krugman rolled it out in The New York Times near the beginning of Trump’s presidency: “An American kakistocracy — rule by the worst.”

This isn’t even the first time it’s surged on Merriam-Webster. The dictionary had to explain the word last summer, too, after MSNBC host Joy Reid used it, once again, to diss Trump.

This time, however, kakistocracy blew up the charts, with dictionary searches spiking nearly 14,000 percent after Brennan’s tweet.

The second-most-popular word of the day was “slimeball,” which had been Trump’s verbiage, in the tweet Brennan was replying to.