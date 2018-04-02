RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is jumping back into campaign mode to defend his seat in the U.S. Senate.
The Virginia Democrat is kicking off a series of statewide rallies and fundraisers Monday.
Kaine told reporters in Richmond his campaign would focus on improving the economy and making a more inclusive Virginia.
A former mayor and governor, Kaine was undefeated in electoral politics until he was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016. Kaine said he learned from the loss that Democrats need a “crisp” economic message.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
Kaine was first elected to the Senate in 2012. Three Republicans are vying to take on Kaine this year: Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors; Nick Freitas, a state delegate; and E.W. Jackson, a minister.