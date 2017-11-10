WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Elena Kagan has stepped aside from the Supreme Court’s consideration of a case involving the rights of immigrants who are detained while the government considers deporting them.
Court clerk Scott Harris says in a letter Friday that Kagan belatedly discovered that she authorized a court filing at an earlier stage of the case when she was serving in the Justice Department.
Justices typically take themselves out of cases if they’ve played even a minor role at any point.
There now will be eight justices to decide the issue. The court has heard arguments twice. The first round, in 2016, was inconclusive. That was before Neil Gorsuch joined the court.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
The justice listened to new arguments last month.
It’s unclear whether Kagan’s absence will affect the outcome.