NEW YORK (AP) — A visit by Colin Kaepernick to New York’s Rikers Island jail facility has drawn a rebuke from the union that represents city correction officers.
The president of the Correction Officers Benevolent Association told the Daily News that the former San Francisco 49ers quarter back’s presence at Rikers on Tuesday will only encourage inmates to attack jail guards.
Union leaders noted that Kaepernick has worn socks that depicted police as little cartoon pigs
Correction Department spokesman Peter Thorne said the purpose of Kaeperick’s visit was to “share a message of hope and inspiration.”
Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
The demonstration sparked a wave of protests by NFL players during the anthem that have been repeatedly denounced by President Donald Trump.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com