Share story

By
The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The K9 member of the Kansas City, Kansas, police department has some protection as he helps officers investigate crimes.

The department announced Friday that it’s received a bullet- and stab-protective vest for its dog, Dax.

The vest, valued at between $1,700 and $2,200, was donated by Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit based in Massachusetts that that provides assistance to law-enforcement dogs.

The organization has provided more than 2,800 protective vests to departments across the country. It pays for the vests through private and corporate donations.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The Kansas City, Kansas, vest was sponsored by WalMart and PetArmor.

The Associated Press