PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff’s office says a police dog has been killed in the line of duty.

In a news release posted shortly before midnight Sunday, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said K-9 Officer James Taulbee and his K-9 partner, Kane, were assisting another agency on a search Sunday when Kane was hit by a car.

Sheriff Mitch Williams said the department was devastated.

The department plans to hold a news conference Monday.

No further details have been released.