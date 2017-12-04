PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff’s office says a police dog has been killed in the line of duty.
In a news release posted shortly before midnight Sunday, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said K-9 Officer James Taulbee and his K-9 partner, Kane, were assisting another agency on a search Sunday when Kane was hit by a car.
Sheriff Mitch Williams said the department was devastated.
The department plans to hold a news conference Monday.
No further details have been released.