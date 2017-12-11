NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office K-9 has been found dead two days after going missing from his kennel at a deputy’s house.

News outlets report that Edo was found dead Monday morning about a half-mile away from the Charlotte County deputy’s North Port home. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

The deputy told officials he latched the German shepherd in his kennel Saturday evening but noticed Edo was missing about 45 minutes later. The kennel was still closed. The deputy said someone else must have opened the door because he didn’t think the dog could open it or escape any other way.

Edo served the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for two years.