The Associated Press

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia authorities say a police K-9 has died after being pulled from a cruiser with a malfunctioning air conditioner.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday that 4-year-old Midas was in his vehicle kennel when the cruiser’s air conditioner stopped operating. Safety equipment designed to drop windows, deploy a fan, and sound an alarm when temperatures reach a threshold also failed.

The lethargic canine was packed with ice to lower its temperature, taken to a clinic and started responding.

However, the clinic became concerned because of Midas’ increased mobility and initial recovery.

The dog was sedated so he could rest but managed to pull his catheter out. Authorities believe that the action may have caused a blood clot to become dislodged, which led to a deadly seizure.

