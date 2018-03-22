DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from man sentenced to life without parole for assaulting a prison guard while serving an earlier life sentence for a murder he committed as a juvenile.

In a ruling Tuesday, the court said the appeal by Desi Sykes had no merit.

Sykes was sentenced to life in 1990 for fatally shooting a man in Dover in 1988, when Sykes was a young teenager.

That sentence was interrupted, however, by the life sentence he received as an adult in 1996 for the attempted murder of the prison guard, who was beaten with a horseshoe and stabbed in the eye.

Sykes also must serve an additional 100-plus years for the prison assault before resuming the juvenile sentence, which was modified in 2014 to 30 years.