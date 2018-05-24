WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a juvenile has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident on the Hatfield McCoy Trail in southern West Virginia.

WVVA-TV reports the crash occurred Tuesday on Indian Ridge Trail 14. Katie Willard with the West Virginia Department of Commerce told the station that crash occurred on a “shared trail,” which means it is a paved road.

Willard declined to release the name of the youth.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.

