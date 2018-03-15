WASHINGTON (AP) — United States Park Police say a juvenile has died after a commercial tour bus crash that occurred adjacent to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington.

A police news release says the juvenile male passed away as a result of his injuries at Children’s Hospital in the district on Thursday.

Last week, United States Park Police officers responded to West Basin Dr. and Independence Ave SW regarding the juvenile being hit by the commercial tour bus.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.