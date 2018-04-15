BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say juvenile arrests in the crime-ridden city are down considerably compared to last year.
The city’s latest crime statistics show that there were 209 juvenile arrests this year through the week ending April 7, down 56 percent from the 472 arrests at the same point last year.
The Baltimore Sun reports that arrests were down in several major crime categories, including a 67 percent decline in robbery arrests, a 71 percent drop in arrests for aggravated assault, and an 82 percent decline in burglary arrests.
The decline in juvenile arrests comes as arrests of suspects of all ages are down 11 percent.
The Sun reports that Baltimore police did not respond to a request for comment on the decline in juvenile arrests.